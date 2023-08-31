ACT like Ace: Four questions answered about Magashule's new political party

Expelled former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule launched a new political party.
The African Congress for Transformation (ACT) was founded by Magashule and fired Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza.
Magashule was expelled from the ANC after its national disciplinary committee found he contravened its constitution by “suspending” party president Cyril Ramaphosa in May 2021.
What is the party's stance?
According to Magashule, the ACT's ideology is, among other things, to “uphold African nationalism”.
“We cherish and foster Pan-Africanism as our liberating creed and we are guided by the spirit of African self-determination.”
Magashule said the ACT was a “people’s party”, not a “party of leaders”.
“We are not going to be a party of leaders. We are community leaders and activists and that is why in our leadership you are going to see people [from] across different [spheres].”
Who are its members?
Magashule said he consulted activists and political leaders, including former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma.
He did not reveal the number of members the party has but said its members have been on a recruitment drive for the past six months.
“In October we will go to a conference and will unveil our manifesto and you will see the leadership of this organisation. We are interim leaders.”
He cleared the air on joining the EFF and African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance as part of the political transition and transformation, saying he was part of the ACT.
Will it contest in next elections?
The party is expected to contest all provinces in next year’s elections.
Magashule claimed the Free State was “in the bag”, adding his party members were also “all over” in Gauteng as he spends most of his time there.
“We are all over Johannesburg, Gauteng. Where we have not worked hard is the West Rand, but from Ekurhuleni to the Vaal, that is where I spend a lot of time.”
Will ACT work with ANC members?
Magashule said the ACT will meet ANC members at the end of September.
“The ANC comrades called us to a cadre's assembly, which will be in the Vaal in three weeks. We said we'll come and hear what they want from us.
“We hope they will join this movement. We never encouraged anyone to burn the ANC T-shirts,” he said.
ACT like Ace: Four questions answered about Magashule's new political party
Image: Alaister Russell
