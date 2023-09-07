South Africa

Acting station commander arrested after R290k goes missing from exhibit safe

07 September 2023 - 12:17 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The missing cash was discovered after 'several attempts' to open the safe, the key to which was missing.
The missing cash was discovered after 'several attempts' to open the safe, the key to which was missing.
Image: 123RF/djem

An acting police station commander has been arrested in connection with the “theft” of R291,700 from a safe used to secure crime exhibits.

Lt-Col Nomvula Jacobs, 49, was acting commander of Springbok police station in the Northern Cape. He was arrested by a Hawks serious organised crime team on Tuesday. 

“Jacobs is accused of stealing an amount of R291,700 from the station safe, where exhibits are kept,” said Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Tebogo Thebe. 

“The amount is made up of R102,700, which was confiscated in an ongoing inquiry. The amount was supposed to be deposited into a criminal asset-recovery account after the high court recently issued an order to that effect. The balance of R189,000 [relates to pending matters]."

The cash was found missing after “several attempts” to open the safe, the key to which was missing.

“The safe was finally opened on Wednesday, August 30 2023, resulting in the case of theft being opened against the acting station commander,” said Thebe. 

Jacobs appeared in the Springbok magistrate’s court on Wednesday and was released on bail of R4,000. The case was postponed to October 2 for further investigation. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Hawks identify 16 of the 19 Limpopo CIT gang members killed in shoot-out

The Hawks have identified 16 of the 19 people killed in the recent Limpopo cash-in-transit gang shootout.
News
1 day ago

No more 'cooldrinks': Cape Town traffic police get anti-bribe bodycams

First-of-its-kind rollout in South Africa includes in-vehicle dashcams to help ensure convictions.
Motoring
6 days ago

Three cops remain in custody for R8k worth of coins stolen in a CIT heist

Three police officers arrested in connection with a cash-in-transit heist in which R8,000 in coins was stolen appeared at the Tonga magistrate court ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. UN offers to support Gabon for transition back to civilian rule Africa
  2. Do I need to worry about Covid-19 again? World
  3. Ukraine primes air defences for new Russian winter assault on power grid World
  4. AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo ties knot for sixth time News
  5. After slums and monkeys, Delhi removes stray dogs from streets as G20 nears World

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...