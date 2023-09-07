Rugby

All Blacks make three changes for France opener, Narawa out of RWC

07 September 2023 - 12:17 By Nick Mulvenney
Rieko Ioane of the All Blacks arrives at Gare de Lyon station in Paris on Wednesday. New Zealand face France in the opening match of Rugby World Cup France 2023 on Friday.
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Anton Lienert-Brown replaced the injured Jordie Barrett at inside centre in one of three changes to the New Zealand starting side for the World Cup opener against hosts France on Friday.

Barrett has been struggling with a knee problem and did not train this week so Lienert-Brown will play his second Test of the year alongside Rieko Ioane in midfield for the blockbuster clash at Stade de France.

Codie Taylor returns at hooker after a hamstring issue and Nepo Laulala comes in at tighthead prop for Tyrel Lomax, who needed 30 stitches in a cut to his leg after the crushing loss to South Africa in New Zealand's final warm-up.

In the back row, Dalton Papali'i, who usually plays on the open side, starts as blindside flanker with Shannon Frizell still ruled out by a hamstring issue.

The team also said winger Emoni Narawa had re-injured his back in training and been ruled out of the tournament with a squad replacement to be named later.

New Zealand were thrashed 35-7 by world champions the Springboks in their final World Cup warm-up at Twickenham in late August, the biggest loss for the All Blacks in their 102-year Test history.

They won their four previous Tests to claim more Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup titles and Foster was confident he was sending out a team capable of defending New Zealand's record of never having lost a World Cup pool match.

“You look at the performances against South Africa, Australia, suddenly we are World Cup favourites,” he said.

“And then it got a bit brutal at Twickenham and suddenly we're the worst All Blacks team ever. We've had a smile about that, and we're quite excited about it.”

Lienert-Brown is an experienced campaigner who missed the start of New Zealand's triumphant Rugby Championship campaign due to suspension for a dangerous tackle.

The All Blacks will miss the option Barrett offers as a third strategic kicker along with flyhalf Richie Mo'unga and his brother Beauden at fullback but Foster said he should be fit for the second pool A game against Namibia on September 15.

“He was relatively close,” the coach said. “It's a precautionary thing in some ways and we'd like to think he'll be back and available next week.”

Foster said Papali'i was going to have a run at blindside flanker off the bench in the Twickenham test against the Springboks but the plan had to be torn up after lock Scott Barrett was shown a red card.

Luke Jacobson, who started in the number six shirt at Twickenham, will back up Papali'i from the bench.

New Zealand team: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-Anton Lienert-Brown, 11-Mark Telea, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Sam Cane (captain), 6-Dalton Papali'i, 5-Scott Barrett, 4-Sam Whitelock, 3-Nepo Laulala, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16-Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17-Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18-Fletcher Newell, 19-Tupou Vaa'i, 20-Luke Jacobson, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-David Havili, 23-Leicester Fainga’anuku

Reuters

 

