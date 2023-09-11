Sport

Blast from the past: Boks edge All Blacks in Hamilton to win Tri-Nations

Today in SA sport history: September 12

11 September 2023 - 21:09
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1903 — The South African rugby team clinch their first-ever series victory, beating Britain 8-0 in the final third Test in Cape Town. The first two matches had both been drawn, but SA, fielding seven debutants, including legendary future skipper Paul Roos, scored two tries without reply. Wing Joe Barry and forward Alec Reid dotted down, with captain Fairy Heatlie adding one conversion...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Boks favourites, Bravehearts have spirit of William Wallace: coach Richie Gray Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | The Boks have evolved and are a greater attacking force Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | SA should be hosting the World Cup, but Boks will still bring ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Gibbs’s whirlwind 90 blows Windies away Sport
  5. Blast from the past: When Mpush comes to shove ... Makambi produces the goods Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Podolski hat-trick gives Germany comfortable win over ... Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Faf spearheads six-wicket thrashing of Australia Sport

Latest

  1. You ain’t seen nothing yet: new Pirates star Maswanganyi’s youth trainers Sport
  2. He may not have raised flags enough, but Boks’ Libbok still blew off the roof Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Boks edge All Blacks in Hamilton to win Tri-Nations Sport
  4. If Kaizer Chiefs start a women’s team, many would follow: Safa boss Pinnock Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Gibbs’s whirlwind 90 blows Windies away Sport

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail
Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD