South Africa

WATCH | Raymond Ackerman memorial service

11 September 2023 - 11:02 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

The memorial service for Pick n Pay supermarket founder Raymond Ackerman will be live-streamed on Monday at 11am.  

Businessman and philanthropist Ackerman died last week at the age of 92.

He has been described as a visionary entrepreneur, humanitarian and a great South African.

The memorial service is being held in Cape Town.

Join here: https://www.corpcam.com/RaymondDavidAckermanMemorialService       

TimesLIVE             

READ MORE:

Raymond Ackerman: the man who made the consumer queen

In anyone’s language Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman’s was a brilliant achievement. And yet what really defined Ackerman, who has died in Cape ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

OBITUARY | Raymond Ackerman: SA's trailblazing entrepreneur, business icon and consumer champion

His ‘halo image’ wasn’t entirely unjustified, but he was also the first to admit he was ‘no angel’
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

OBITUARY | Raymond Ackerman: the retail king with a heart

The indomitable champion of consumer rights was ‘a profoundly decent man’.
Business
4 days ago

Role of business is to do good, Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman says as he turns 90

Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman turns 90 on Wednesday.
News
2 years ago

Pick n Pay supermarket founder Raymond Ackerman dies at 92

Raymond Ackerman is survived by his wife Wendy, children Gareth, Kathy, Suzanne and Jonathan, his 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
News
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail South Africa
  2. DA fights Eskom tariff increase in court: ‘We could not sit back and allow it ... News
  3. If you love moist biltong, read this South Africa
  4. In Russia's Pacific port, residents await North Korea's Kim Jong Un World
  5. Newborn baby 'stolen' from hospital found safe two days later South Africa

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail
Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD