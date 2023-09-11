The memorial service for Pick n Pay supermarket founder Raymond Ackerman will be live-streamed on Monday at 11am.
Businessman and philanthropist Ackerman died last week at the age of 92.
He has been described as a visionary entrepreneur, humanitarian and a great South African.
The memorial service is being held in Cape Town.
Join here: https://www.corpcam.com/RaymondDavidAckermanMemorialService
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Raymond Ackerman memorial service
The memorial service for Pick n Pay supermarket founder Raymond Ackerman will be live-streamed on Monday at 11am.
Businessman and philanthropist Ackerman died last week at the age of 92.
He has been described as a visionary entrepreneur, humanitarian and a great South African.
The memorial service is being held in Cape Town.
Join here: https://www.corpcam.com/RaymondDavidAckermanMemorialService
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Raymond Ackerman: the man who made the consumer queen
OBITUARY | Raymond Ackerman: SA's trailblazing entrepreneur, business icon and consumer champion
OBITUARY | Raymond Ackerman: the retail king with a heart
Role of business is to do good, Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman says as he turns 90
Pick n Pay supermarket founder Raymond Ackerman dies at 92
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos