Foster dad jailed for life over decade-long rape, abuse of daughter
A married 62-year-old who sexually assaulted and raped his foster daughter for more than a decade — until a social worker believed her harrowing ordeal — has been sentenced to life behind bars in Cape Town.
“The child rapist, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, lived with his wife and four other foster children,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.
The man sexually abused and raped the child from the age of seven until she turned to a social worker for help, aged 17, and he was arrested.
Prosecutor Ilana Bester told the court: “The rapes happened three to four times per week, and she also had to cook for the accused. She felt nobody believed her and out of fear she just did as she was told. He was her [father], and she respected him and the authority of being the father in the house. When she went to high school, she started keeping a diary, writing down her feelings and documenting dates and times of the rapes.”
Her siblings thought she was being favoured by their father, “until she informed them, at the age of 11, that he instructed her to get into his bed and have sex with her”.
She testified that the only time she would “get a ‘break’ was when family members of the accused from the Eastern Cape visited”, Bester told the court.
