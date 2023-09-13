South Africa

Man who defrauded Sars of R6.6m in VAT scam to spend 12 years in jail

13 September 2023 - 21:13
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A man who submitted fake VAT refund claims which cost Sars R6.6m has been sentenced to 12 years' imprisonment.
A man who submitted fake VAT refund claims which cost Sars R6.6m has been sentenced to 12 years' imprisonment.
Image: SUPPLIED

A man who claimed undue VAT refunds that resulted in revenue service Sars losing R6.6m was on Wednesday sentenced to two 12-year jail terms for VAT fraud. 

The Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court, sitting in Palm Ridge, ordered that the two terms imposed on Vusi Dlamini run concurrently. 

Dlamini was the sole director of Riverly Engineering (Pty) Ltd, which was registered for VAT purposes. During May 2014 and January 2017, Dlamini submitted fraudulent VAT 201 returns to Sars through the e-filing system.

“Riverly was used by the accused to submit bogus claims for VAT refunds, while the accused was not legally entitled to claim VAT them. These fraudulent activities resulted in Sars losing R6.6m,” Sars and the NPA said in a joint statement.

Dlamini voluntarily handed himself to the Hawks in May last year. 

In arguing for a harsh sentence, senior state advocate Mzuhleli Mcosini argued that the offence involved gross dishonesty.

Gauteng local division director of public prosecutions Andrew Chauke commended the “impeccable job” done by Mcosini, the police investigating officer and the Sars criminal investigator for ensuring that Dlamini faced the full might of the law.

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter said both Sars and the NPA, through collaborative efforts, will make it hard and costly for taxpayers who are bent to on wilfully and intentionally defrauding the fiscus. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

‘You were bust trying to scam Sars,’ court tells convicted tax fraudster

Investigator finds just a supermarket at address registered to upmarket fashion outlet
News
3 months ago

Shareholder bust for ‘defrauding’ company of R250m

A shareholder has swapped the boardroom for a court dock after he was arrested for allegedly defrauding his company of R250m.
News
6 months ago

Sars targets Centurion family trust in record R1.5bn tax assessment

The AFU has already attached a Bentley, Ferrari, three Lamborghinis, two Porsches and a Rolls-Royce
News
1 year ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Man who defrauded Sars of R6.6m in VAT scam to spend 12 years in jail South Africa
  2. Public should not have to fund Eskom corruption, high court hears News
  3. Tenants in hijacked building don't know owners and don't pay for electricity South Africa
  4. Former public protector Mkhwebane confident she will get multimillion-rand ... South Africa
  5. New public protector 'must restore dignity' after Mkhwebane disaster: Outa' South Africa

Latest Videos

Julius Malema blames magistrate for 'always arriving late' at firearm court case
The state of hijacked and abandoned buildings in Randburg