Ficksburg police have arrested a man accused of raping his niece, who is an orphan.
They share a one-year-old child.
W/O Mmako Mophiring said the victim reported she had been subjected to sexual abuse since December 2018.
Her uncle allegedly impregnated her a year ago when she was 16 years old.
She said he ordered her to frame her boyfriend for the pregnancy.
Mophiring said: “She reported the incident to her teachers, who brought the matter to the police's attention on September 11 this year and he was arrested.”
“She was scared to report the matter because she is an orphan and the uncle threatened her that he would chase her out into the street.”
Mophiring said the 59-year-old is due to appear in court on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Uncle accused of raping and impregnating his niece
Image: 123RF/scanrail
Ficksburg police have arrested a man accused of raping his niece, who is an orphan.
They share a one-year-old child.
W/O Mmako Mophiring said the victim reported she had been subjected to sexual abuse since December 2018.
Her uncle allegedly impregnated her a year ago when she was 16 years old.
She said he ordered her to frame her boyfriend for the pregnancy.
Mophiring said: “She reported the incident to her teachers, who brought the matter to the police's attention on September 11 this year and he was arrested.”
“She was scared to report the matter because she is an orphan and the uncle threatened her that he would chase her out into the street.”
Mophiring said the 59-year-old is due to appear in court on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Nzimande urges men and boys to become active and positive advocates for gender equality
Reformed GBV perpetrator on what made him the person he became
LISTEN | ‘We need to end toxic masculinity’ — Ramaphosa
Girlfriend murderer sentenced to life imprisonment after minor testifies about violence in their home
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos