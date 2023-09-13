South Africa

WATCH | Julius Malema slams magistrate's 'lateness' as disrespect on day 3 of court case

13 September 2023 - 14:50 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

EFF leader Julius Malema slammed magistrate Twanet Olivier for being an hour late in the East London regional court on Wednesday, day 3 of the case in which he's accused of discharging a firearm in public.

“She has never been early to any court. She says come at 12, we come at 12, she's never here. We must not talk because we are scared to go to jail? It can't be. We are being disrespected. We have rights and our rights have to be respected,” he told journalists.

Proceedings were meant to begin at 11am, but when Malema spoke to journalists it was 11.55am.

“Five years we've been here, she has never been on time. No journalist has written about that, about her ill discipline or coming late to court. I'm not that type to keep quiet when nonsense happens. Nonsense is nonsense, I don't care who does it, a judge or a magistrate, its rubbish. We have been too quiet for five years of disrespect,” he said.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | EFF leader Julius Malema in court

EFF leader Julius Malema is appearing in the East London regional court on Tuesday to face a charge of discharging a firearm in public.
News
1 day ago

State to finish leading witnesses in Malema, Snyman gun discharge case

The state has indicated it will soon close its case against EFF leader Julius Malema and his co-accused Adriaan Snyman.
News
1 day ago

Criminal charge laid against Julius Malema for botched cow slaughter

The NSPCA has decided to lay criminal charges against the EFF leader for repeatedly stabbing a cow in a botched attempt at slaughtering the animal.
News
6 days ago

AfriForum tells SCA Malema violated an agreement on 'Kill the Boer' from 11 years ago

AfriForum has evoked a mediation agreement made between it and Julius Malema 11 years ago in the “Dubul’ Ibhunu” or “Kill the Boer” case in its ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Robbers assault crying baby during KZN home invasion South Africa
  2. Hundreds of KwaMashu protesters demand free ride to Buthelezi funeral South Africa
  3. City Power ditches operation to disconnect hijacked buildings as tenants turn ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Julius Malema slams magistrate's 'lateness' as disrespect on day 3 of ... South Africa
  5. Former principal pleads guilty to defrauding Cape Town school South Africa

Latest Videos

Julius Malema blames magistrate for 'always arriving late' at firearm court case
The state of hijacked and abandoned buildings in Randburg