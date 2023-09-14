South Africa

Suspect nabbed for holding EMS crew in shack during robbery in Tshwane

14 September 2023 - 11:01 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The shack in the field between Nellmapius area and Mavuso informal settlement near Mamelodi where two Gauteng EMS crew members were tied up.
The shack in the field between Nellmapius area and Mavuso informal settlement near Mamelodi where two Gauteng EMS crew members were tied up.
Image: Gauteng health department

A suspect linked to the hijacking and robbery of an ambulance crew in Tshwane in July has been apprehended, the Gauteng health department said on Thursday.

He is due to make a first court appearance on Thursday.

This comes after a spate of attacks on paramedics and ambulance workers in Mamelodi and Atteridgeville, with the department hoping more arrests can be made.

“We welcome this positive development and hope that it will lead to other arrests as this suspect was not working alone,” Gauteng MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

The department said the arrested suspect is linked to the July 22 hijacking of an ambulance in Nellmapius, Mamelodi, during which EMS personnel were held up at gunpoint. They were robbed of their personal and work belongings, tied up and held in a shack before the robbers stole their bank cards to raid their bank accounts.

“The following day another crew was hijacked and robbed of their belongings and working tools at Brazzaville in Atteridgeville.

“In recent times, healthcare workers have found themselves under attack when doing their work in communities leading to an outcry and a call for the law enforcement agencies to act swiftly in bringing perpetrators to book.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Tshwane metro cop arrested after foiled hijack attempt in Mpumalanga

A 37-year-old on-duty Tshwane metro police constable and his two accomplices, aged 33 and 34, have been arrested in Mpumalanga for allegedly ...
News
1 month ago

Councillor released without charge in Joburg property hijack case

Only one of the 23 people arrested in connection with the hijacking of a property appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Friday, with the ...
News
5 days ago

KZN motorist shot during attempted hijacking at N2 toll plaza

A motorist was shot in the leg during an attempted hijacking at Tongaat toll plaza on the N2 freeway, north of Durban, on Friday.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Defence granted time to view 784 pictures taken from ... South Africa
  2. Universities to investigate causes of Jagersfontein mine dam failure South Africa
  3. 'El Chapo's' wife Emma Coronel released from US jail, will not face charges in ... World
  4. Biological mother of snatched baby dies before seeing the abductor jailed, 22 ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Ipid probes 'dragging of drug suspect' behind police van in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

Spanish reporter sexually assaulted on live TV
Julius Malema blames magistrate for 'always arriving late' at firearm court case