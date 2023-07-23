South Africa

Ambulance crew hijacked, tied up and bank accounts raided

23 July 2023 - 14:16 By TimesLive
The shack in the field between Nellmapius area and Mavuso informal settlement near Mamelodi where the two Gauteng EMS crew members were tied.
The shack in the field between Nellmapius area and Mavuso informal settlement near Mamelodi where the two Gauteng EMS crew members were tied.
Image: Gauteng health department

An ambulance crew responding to a distress call from Nellmapius near Mamelodi in Tshwane was on Saturday hijacked at gunpoint and tied up before the robbers stole their bank cards to raid their bank accounts.

The crew's cellphones were also taken from them.

This is the second attack on ambulance crews within a fortnight, raising the ire of the Gauteng department of health.

The department said the emergency call for an ambulance was made in the early hours of Saturday, for a 48-year-old man who had purportedly collapsed with an unknown condition. The occupants of the address used to log the call later confirmed they had not called for an ambulance.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the area from the Mamelodi base and on arrival in the vicinity of the address, two men waved to stop the crew. When the emergency responders stopped to engage them, the men pulled out firearms and forced them to drive to an unknown location.

“Both crew members (a male and female) were taken to a shack between bushes where they were tied up while the assailants drove away with the ambulance.”

The team managed to escape to the nearby Mavuso squatter camp where they called for help.

Paramedic fights off would-be hijackers during attempt to steal ambulance

A paramedic fended off three assailants who attempted to hijack the ambulance he was driving in Amaoti, north of Durban, on Tuesday night.
News
1 month ago

The crew had also managed to activate the panic button before the assailants took the ambulance, activating a search. 

The ambulance was recovered a few minutes later in the Nellmapius area.

A case has been opened with the Silverton SAPS and the camera footage from the incident has been handed over to the police, the department said.

Two weeks ago, a pair of Dark City healthcare workers were robbed of their belongings while executing their duties in the community of Ekangala by two assailants who driving a grey VW Polo. Police are also investigating this case.

The health department appealed to communities to work with law enforcement agencies to report any information that might assist the police to bring the perpetrators to book.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE

High-speed chase after hijacked ambulance ends in crash

An emergency call almost ended in tragedy for Midlands emergency services paramedics who were responding to a collision in Lions River, outside ...
News
2 weeks ago

KZN ambulance carrying pregnant mom crashes into bakkie filled with children

An ambulance transporting a pregnant patient crashed into a bakkie in Verulam, north of Durban on Sunday afternoon.
News
2 weeks ago

Family of woman who died after paramedics allegedly deserted her may launch civil claim

The two implicated medics have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation into the matter
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Greece moves 19,000 people to safety, some by boat World
  2. Alleged drug dealer dies in filmed drug bust South Africa
  3. 'We need to do better,' admits electricity minister South Africa
  4. Ambulance crew hijacked, tied up and bank accounts raided South Africa
  5. Monitor your children's exposure to alcohol: KZN Liquor Authority South Africa

Latest Videos

Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community