South Africa

South Africans should brace for more fuel price pain in October, says AA

18 September 2023 - 17:34
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Based on the current data, petrol is expected to increase by about R1.20/l and the wholesale price of diesel by R2/l in October. File image
Based on the current data, petrol is expected to increase by about R1.20/l and the wholesale price of diesel by R2/l in October. File image
Image: salarko/123rf

Unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) indicates an increase in the petrol price of about R1.20/l and an increase in the wholesale price of diesel by R2/l in October, the Automobile Association (AA) said on Monday. 

Illuminating paraffin is also set for another increase, with the data showing an under recovery of R1.84/l. 

“Should these increases materialise, they will push fuel prices to levels last seen in July last year, stretching the personal finances of South Africans even further.  

“Higher fuel prices will invariably lead to higher prices at the till, which will be a blow to many already experiencing financial distress,” the AA said. 

Fuel prices are officially calculated and adjusted on the first Wednesday of every month by the department of mineral resources and energy. 

According to the CEF’s data, the main driver of the potential increases are higher international oil prices which have climbed substantially since August, mainly on the back of reduced output by major oil producing nations.  

The AA said the poorer rand/US dollar exchange was also contributing to the increases, but its impact was minimal compared to that of rising oil prices.  

“The outlook is bleak, though it has improved a little since the beginning of the month. With two more weeks before the official adjustment for October is made South Africans will be hoping the downward trajectory continues,” the AA said. 

 TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

As prices fall, two-thirds of global car sales could be EVs by 2030

Spurred by falling battery prices, electric vehicles could hit price parity with fossil-fuel models in Europe in 2024 and the US market in 2026, and ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Interest rates set to come down by 75 basis points in 2024: Poll

The Reserve Bank will keep interest rates steady at 8.25% at its September 21 meeting to curb the impact of fuel price inflation, but will start ...
News
4 days ago

Nothing cute about it, say Bajaj rivals

The launch of Bolt Lite’s cheap, tiny Qute has sparked anger among e-hailing drivers in regular full-size cars.
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Security personnel in Pretoria East substation held at gunpoint by vandals News
  2. South Africans should brace for more fuel price pain in October, says AA South Africa
  3. Security guard and bystander shot in foiled Lenasia CIT heist South Africa
  4. ‘We don’t have R600m for salary increases’: Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink South Africa
  5. Rand Water using more water than it can distribute, warns of strained system South Africa

Latest Videos

Freak wave slams into KZN restaurant
'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial