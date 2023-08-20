Nothing cute about it, say Bajaj rivals
The launch of Bolt Lite’s cheap, tiny Qute has sparked anger among e-hailing drivers in regular full-size cars
20 August 2023 - 00:00
Tensions surround the sudden emergence of a new player on the public transport scene — the Bajaj Qute, a quadricycle operated by Bolt that offers short trips for as little as R21 for 6km...
