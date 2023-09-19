South Africa

Woman stabbed to death after altercation with boyfriend

19 September 2023 - 07:27
A 32-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death with an unknown object. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A 32-year-old man allegedly stabbed his 27-year-old girlfriend to death with an unknown object after a heated argument in Millennium Park, Mahwelereng, Limpopo on Monday.

According to police, the woman was staying with the suspect when they started fighting.

“During the altercation, a 27-year-old woman was stabbed with an unknown sharp object and collapsed. The victim was found by her boyfriend's sister lying on a bed with serious head injuries,” said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.

He said police and EMS were summoned to the scene and the woman was certified dead on their arrival. “The boyfriend was located and interrogated about the incident and it was later discovered that he was responsible for the murder of a 27-year-old woman and was immediately nabbed on the spot,” he said.

He added the suspect is expected to appear before the Mahwelereng magistrate's court soon facing a charge of murder. 

Limpopo police provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned the gender-based violence incident. She welcomed the arrest of the suspect. 

TimesLIVE

