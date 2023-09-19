A 32-year-old man allegedly stabbed his 27-year-old girlfriend to death with an unknown object after a heated argument in Millennium Park, Mahwelereng, Limpopo on Monday.
According to police, the woman was staying with the suspect when they started fighting.
“During the altercation, a 27-year-old woman was stabbed with an unknown sharp object and collapsed. The victim was found by her boyfriend's sister lying on a bed with serious head injuries,” said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.
He said police and EMS were summoned to the scene and the woman was certified dead on their arrival. “The boyfriend was located and interrogated about the incident and it was later discovered that he was responsible for the murder of a 27-year-old woman and was immediately nabbed on the spot,” he said.
He added the suspect is expected to appear before the Mahwelereng magistrate's court soon facing a charge of murder.
Limpopo police provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned the gender-based violence incident. She welcomed the arrest of the suspect.
TimesLIVE
Woman stabbed to death after altercation with boyfriend
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
A 32-year-old man allegedly stabbed his 27-year-old girlfriend to death with an unknown object after a heated argument in Millennium Park, Mahwelereng, Limpopo on Monday.
According to police, the woman was staying with the suspect when they started fighting.
“During the altercation, a 27-year-old woman was stabbed with an unknown sharp object and collapsed. The victim was found by her boyfriend's sister lying on a bed with serious head injuries,” said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.
He said police and EMS were summoned to the scene and the woman was certified dead on their arrival. “The boyfriend was located and interrogated about the incident and it was later discovered that he was responsible for the murder of a 27-year-old woman and was immediately nabbed on the spot,” he said.
He added the suspect is expected to appear before the Mahwelereng magistrate's court soon facing a charge of murder.
Limpopo police provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned the gender-based violence incident. She welcomed the arrest of the suspect.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Security guard and bystander shot in foiled Lenasia CIT heist
Four men jailed for life after vigilantism-fuelled murder
Hit on North West businessman Gumbi: suspect arrested while on trial for robbery
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Latest
Latest Videos