South Africa

Hit on North West businessman Gumbi: suspect arrested while on trial for robbery

15 September 2023 - 11:06 By TimesLIVE
Rustenburg businessman Ben Gumbi was shot dead in August. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Police have linked an armed robbery suspect in Gauteng to the assassination of businessman Jabulani Ben Gumbi in the North West. 

Gumbi, 49, was shot dead by two men outside a restaurant in the Rustenburg CBD on the morning of August 23.

He had been embroiled in a land development dispute and made a video weeks before his murder, saying he had received death threats.

North West police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said a multidisciplinary team established to investigate the murder made a breakthrough when they arrested a suspect on Tuesday.

“The suspect was arrested in Germiston after attending a court case in which he faces a charge of armed robbery,” Mokgwabone said.

The suspect, identified as Sibongiseni Ngubane, 33, was brought before the Rustenburg magistrate's court on Thursday in connection with the Gumbi case.

He was remanded until Tuesday, pending further investigation.

TimesLIVE

