South Africa

UFS investigating alleged racial slur incident at Bloemfontein campus

20 September 2023 - 18:59 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The University of the Free State says has lodged a formal investigation into an incident last week when a student allegedly used a racial slur against another student.
The University of the Free State says has lodged a formal investigation into an incident last week when a student allegedly used a racial slur against another student.
Image: Wikimedia Commons

The University of the Free State (UFS) has launched a formal investigation into an alleged racial incident at its Bloemfontein campus last week. 

"The management of the UFS is aware of the alleged incident that happened during a practical session of first-year students on September 14 when a student allegedly levelled a racial slur at another student,” it said in a statement on Wednesday. 

The institution said it viewed the alleged incident in a serious light. 

“The UFS condemns any form of racial actions from its students and staff and will act decisively if any of these actions speak against the values of the university.” 

TimesLIVE 

NZ abandon Qatar friendly over ‘racist slur’ against ex-SuperSport player Boxall

New Zealand Football (NZF) said it will contact Fifa about protecting players from racism after the men's national team abandoned a friendly against ...
Sport
3 months ago

Tearful Chalureau denies racism as France gear up for All Blacks clash

French lock Bastien Chalureau insisted on Monday he is not racist amid an outcry over his call-up into the Rugby World Cup squad three years after ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Project to reconcile South Africa is still alive, says Ramaphosa

With many communities around the world beset by conflict, South Africa is fortunate that the project of reconciliation has not been abandoned, said ...
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Bogus lawyer must pay R44,000 to businessman he defrauded South Africa
  2. Cost-containment memo doesn't mean capital spending cut: Godongwana South Africa
  3. Firearm case against Malema 'impossible to prove', defence argues South Africa
  4. UFS investigating alleged racial slur incident at Bloemfontein campus South Africa
  5. Angry committee members rebuke ‘disrespectful’ Nzimande, Nsfas News

Latest Videos

"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...
High winds tear down houses and uproot trees in Gauteng