Tearful Chalureau denies racism as France gear up for All Blacks clash

French lock Bastien Chalureau insisted on Monday he is not racist amid an outcry over his call-up into the Rugby World Cup squad three years after his conviction for a racially motivated assault.

His comments came as French President Emmanuel Macron and sports officials supported national team coach Fabien Galthie over his decision to pick Chalureau in his World Cup squad.

Chalureau was handed a six-month suspended prison sentence in 2020 after being found guilty of “acts of violence committed because of the victim's race or ethnicity”.

The Montpellier player, who admitted to acts of violence but denied making racist comments, has appealed against that conviction, but lawmakers from the left-wing populist party La France Inousmise called on Galthie to “seriously consider not selecting Bastien Chalureau”.