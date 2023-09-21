South Africa

Burna Boy concert cancelled over R10m fraud allegation

21 September 2023 - 15:54
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Burna Boy at the 2023 Met Gala.
Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty images

A fraud case led to megastar Burna Boy's Johannesburg concert being cancelled.

Sowetan has exclusively learnt that Sedote Nwachukwu, who is CEO of prominent entertainment company Ternary Media Group, the organisers of the show, is accused of stealing R10m from the company.

The details are contained in a police statement Sowetan has obtained in a case of fraud opened by his business partner Gregory Wings at Sandton police station.

Nwachukwu was in charge of organising the Burna Boy concert which was supposed to take place this Saturday at FNB stadium, but due to pending legal proceedings the event has been postponed to December 16.

Asked if the concert was cancelled due to low ticket sales, Ternary Media Group spokesperson Kymoni Jackson responded that the reason for the cancellation was the alleged R10m theft. 

“We are willing to refund people, however tickets are still valid for the next show.

“Burna Boy was very excited to come [to SA] but we had to deal with this internal issue [first] ... " said Jackson, adding that Burna Boy was looking forward to performing in December.

A statement from Ternary media group.
A statement from Ternary media group.

SowetanLIVE

