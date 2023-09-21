Ten years on, the DStv Delicious food & music fest is back with a roar

“As a group, we love playing at festivals. Delicious is certainly one we enjoy. We still see the ongoing injustices in the world and this motivates us to rap and sing about love and self-determination for the afflicted. Issues like police brutality in the US, child labour on the African continent and the misuse of natural resources across the world are just some of the topics we bring to the forefront, using our music,” says Arrested Development’s Todd Thomas, better known by the stage name Speech.
The US has Coachella, Brazil has Rock in Rio and Belgium has Tomorrowland. For the past nine years, South Africa has had the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival.
It has become one of the premier lifestyle gatherings in the country. Taking place on September 23-24 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, the 2023 outing marks 10 years of global culinary flavours and sounds.
Before the inaugural event in 2013, festivalgoers had to contend with either music festivals that had little emphasis on food or food festivals that did not prioritise music. This all changed when the likes of Jamiroquai, the award-winning British acid jazz band, headlined Delicious with fellow Briton, Michelin-starred chef John Burton-Race.
Over the next few years, the music line-up would boast African megastars such as Burna Boy, Femi Kuti and Tiwa Savage.
On the culinary front, diversity came in the form of Indian chef Reza “Spice Prince” Mahammad, South Africa’s Siba Mntongana and Britain’s Rachel Khoo.
This year, Delicious again straddles the line between cosmopolitan food and infectious beats.
Makhadzi soars over crowd in daring performance at Limpopo festival
“We have a cosmopolitan feast of flavours lined up, but since it’s the Heritage Day weekend we are keeping the essence of our food offering quintessentially and deliciously South African,” said Funeka Peppeta, media director of the festival.
To cater to the ever-increasing number of revellers from beyond South Africa’s borders, there will be an around-the-world taste adventure will chimichanga, assado and chimichurri sauce from South America; Asian-inspired dishes such as bao buns; and fusion vegan African cuisine.
The fair continues to excel at giving up-and-coming talents a global platform. This year, 50 young informal traders get their first hands-on experience of a large food festival, as part of the newly launched Delicious Festival Trader Academy powered by FoodBev Seta.
Music is food for the soul
No less than four Grammy Award-winning artists will headline the 10th edition of the festival: American multi-platinum soul singer Maxwell, Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems, American jazz pianist Robert Glasper and South African Afro-house hit maker Zakes Bantwini.
Image: Supplied
“Africa is enjoying its time in the sun now as the continent’s music is bringing so many communities and groups together, globally. The world is understanding African culture beyond what the media reports in the US and Europe,” said Maxwell, who has released five studio albums over a career spanning more than 25 years.
“When I was growing up, I listened to music by Bob Marley, Sade, Marvin Gaye — they were considered classics decades after the music was made. I hope that the music I make will be considered classic in decades to come. This is what I'll be bringing to this year’s audience. I come as a performer who's prepared to give it my all and to show my humanity through being vulnerable on stage.
“What people don't realise is that an audience’s energy can lift a live show. It's so important for me and the crowd not to take ourselves too seriously.”
Another Grammy-winning outfit that will perform is Arrested Development. Their positive-minded hip-hop has been incorporating African influences, American social ills and messages of hope since 1988.
Image: Supplied
“As a group, we love playing at festivals. Delicious is certainly one we enjoy. We still see the ongoing injustices in the world and this motivates us to rap and sing about love and self-determination for the afflicted. Issues like police brutality in the US, child labour on the African continent and the misuse of natural resources across the world are just some of the topics we bring to the forefront, using our music,” says Arrested Development’s Todd Thomas, better known by the stage name Speech.
“Beyond just performing on stage, we will also be visiting an orphanage that we last visited a few years ago, in Johannesburg. We are staying an extra week after the show to connect with organisations that are helping those in need,” he says.
From chef Carlo Cicchetti bringing Italian cuisine at the inaugural festival to 2018's electrifying performance by the Womandla set (Simphiwe Dana, Amanda Black, and Lira), and with venues ranging from Emmarentia Dam to Huddle Park in Linksfield before settling on the current venue, it has been a decade of growth.
General admission tickets are R950. DStv Rewards members get 25% discount on their Delicious Tickets. Visit Rewards on DStv.com or the MyDStv App and look out for this offer, only available to active DStv Rewards members. Or treat yourself to Delicious Terrace Lounge tickets at R3,600 or Zuri Luxury Suite tickets at R7,300 per person.
