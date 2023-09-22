South Africa

Motseng Holdings celebrates top 100 women in business

22 September 2023 - 18:12
Motseng CEO Ipeleng Mkhari hosted an event at which 100 women in business were honoured.
Image: Supplied

One hundred women who have made significant contributions to the African business landscape were honoured at Friday's Light and Legacy Luncheon. 

The event was hosted by Ipeleng Mkhari and Motseng Investment Holdings Group, a black-owned, female-led infrastructure investment company of which Mkhari is CEO. 

The luncheon also celebrated the group's 25 years in existence and its importance in celebrating women who have made their marks in various organisations, including businesses, state-owned entities and the government.

Mkhari said her company is enthusiastic about ensuring adequate representation of women across all industries.

“Join us in our vision for Africa, where sustainability, systems and smart solutions are the keys to meeting the needs of the present, without diminishing opportunities for the future,” she said.

TV producer and businesswoman Carol Bouwer, who founded Carol Bouwer Productions, praised the group for recognising women and their milestones.

“I believe that Ipeleng Mkhari’s leadership is commendable and worthy of celebration. I cannot wait to see what the next vision for Motseng’s 25 years will look like,” she said.

Motseng Investment Holdings is also a member of the UN Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEP) initiative, which strives for a 50% gender profile in senior management. Since the company’s inception, it has created more than 500 direct jobs.

The company has also committed to developing communities through historic bursary schemes and providing support to promising students throughout their tertiary education.

