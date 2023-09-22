Water outage enters day 5 in Umhlanga and Durban North areas

“They are telling us there was deliberate sabotage but we have no proof of that. Today is day five of having to rely on water tankers. We have to drive to collect water from the tankers so we can bath, cook and drink,” said MacLarty.
Water outages in Umhlanga and Durban North areas entered day 5 on Friday, leaving businesses, call centres, hotels and other vital sectors under immense stress.
Water supplies were interrupted due to low pressure in parts of the main northern aqueduct pipeline.
On Thursday the eThekwini municipality issued a statement saying reservoirs supplying Umhlanga and Durban North areas had started filling. It said due to low water levels in the reservoirs, system recovery would vary.
The Umhlanga Ratepayers’ and Residents’ Association (Urra) dismissed reports of the water supply being restored, saying residents and businesses were out of water on Friday.
Urra chairperson Terry MacLarty said the outage was frustrating and unacceptable, and was causing huge discomfort and stress for businesses and residents.
KZN municipalities violate human rights by failing to provide clean water: SAHRC
“They are telling us there was deliberate sabotage but we have no proof of that. Today is day five of having to rely on water tankers. We have to drive to collect water from the tankers so we can bath, cook and drink,” said MacLarty.
“It’s very unpleasant. We are going into a long weekend and we expect a huge number of people coming to Umhlanga. With no water, that will surely have a negative impact.”
According to the city, the fault has affected domestic and business customers in Durban North, Redhill, Beachway, Umgeni Park, Athlone, Japanese Gardens, Riverside, Beachway, Riverside, Glen Anil, Glen Hill, Umhlanga, parts of Umgeni Park, Blackburn Road, Parkhill, parts of Effingham, La Lucia, Sunningdale, Glenashley, Somerset Park and La Lucia Ridge.
Water tankers continue to be sent to affected communities, it said.
Ward councillor Nicole Bollman wrote to the municipality on Friday morning calling for immediate action. She said the outage has created an unprecedented crisis affecting about 70,000 residents.
Bollman said the repercussions are far-reaching and extend beyond inconvenience. Vulnerable citizens in hospitals, clinics and retirement homes are enduring the brunt of the challenges, she said.
“It is important to reiterate that access to clean water is not merely a privilege, it is a fundamental human right. In light of this, I implore you, as the city manager, to take immediate and decisive action.
“Yesterday's demands were just the beginning, and I urge you to deploy all available resources to address this crisis comprehensively,” she aid.
DA KZN chairperson Dean Macpherson said the party would lodge a formal complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) regarding the matter.
“We firmly believe this crisis represents a violation of the fundamental human rights of our fellow citizens,” said Macpherson.
This comes after the SAHRC released a report which found KZN municipalities had failed to refurbish and maintain infrastructure necessary to provide residents with water.
TimesLIVE
