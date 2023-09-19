KwaZulu-Natal municipalities have violated residents’ rights to clean drinking water.
That's the key finding by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) after it conducted an inquiry into water challenges plaguing the province.
The inquiry was held in Durban in August last year, where submissions from stakeholders were received. Since 2020 the commission has received more than 600 complaints regarding access to water.
Commissioner Philile Ntuli said this violation of rights is aggravated by a “pervasive sense of neglect, disregard and, in some instances, contempt for people's suffering and their attempts to engage with the municipality through officials and elected representatives”.
She said the extent of the challenges in access to water and the rights violations experienced by communities was evidenced by the complaints garnered by the chapter nine institution.
“The impact on the rights, livelihoods and dignity of communities is particularly aggravated in impoverished communities and vulnerable households. The impact on business results in undermining of employment,” said Ntuli.
KZN municipalities violate human rights by failing to provide clean water: SAHRC
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
KwaZulu-Natal municipalities have violated residents’ rights to clean drinking water.
That's the key finding by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) after it conducted an inquiry into water challenges plaguing the province.
The inquiry was held in Durban in August last year, where submissions from stakeholders were received. Since 2020 the commission has received more than 600 complaints regarding access to water.
Commissioner Philile Ntuli said this violation of rights is aggravated by a “pervasive sense of neglect, disregard and, in some instances, contempt for people's suffering and their attempts to engage with the municipality through officials and elected representatives”.
She said the extent of the challenges in access to water and the rights violations experienced by communities was evidenced by the complaints garnered by the chapter nine institution.
“The impact on the rights, livelihoods and dignity of communities is particularly aggravated in impoverished communities and vulnerable households. The impact on business results in undermining of employment,” said Ntuli.
KZN municipality suspects ‘deliberate contamination’ of two dams supplying water
The commission further noted the stark disparities between rural and urban communities in terms of access to basic services such as water sanitation, which affects rural residents' rights to equality, dignity and equal access to rights and freedom as guaranteed by the constitution.
It noted the challenges faced by municipalities in redressing apartheid-era spatial planning, which excluded most communities from basic water provision, and the inheritance of ageing and dilapidated infrastructure.
“The commission finds these challenges outlined by municipalities reflect poor planning and management of resources, particularly in relation to non-revenue water and maintenance of infrastructure,” said Ntuli.
This, the commission argued, was a result of the reluctance to deal with corruption and non-performance as well as the inability to plan and budget for needs and expenditure.
“It is unacceptable the failure of the state 28 years postapartheid to transform colonial and apartheid-era spatial planning to benefit previously excluded and disadvantaged communities,” said Ntuli.
The following steps were recommended to improve the situation:
Africa endures more severe warming than elsewhere, posing risk of conflict
Fellow commissioner Chris Nissen said the commission will continue to put pressure on officials.
“This is not going to end here. We have the mandate to take action.
“One example is there was a municipal manager who ended up sending someone else as he cited being busy,” he said, adding that this was much to the disappointment of the commission's officials, who had driven for four hours.
Nissen said they would petition the Presidency to get involved if authorities ignored the recommendations. This would be necessary because authorities were undermining the constitution by failing to provide basic human rights.
He expressed concern that some officials had reneged on Batho Pele principles. Municipalities which had failed to make submissions include eThekwini, Amajuba Newcastle, Zululand, uMzinyathi and uThukela.
Wits University's Prof Tracy-Lynn Field, who is part of the collaborative water master tracker project, described the move as a step in the right direction.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Water supply stabilises at three Gauteng hospitals
Universities to investigate causes of Jagersfontein mine dam failure
Rand Water using more water than it can distribute, warns of strained system
Spineless state leads us deeper into mobocracy
EDITORIAL | Quick fixes are not enough, we must start planning ahead
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos