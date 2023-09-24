SA's first female submarine officer died a hero

Corinne Beck, Hector’s principal at St James Catholic Secondary School in Schauderville, this week described her “bubbly and helpful” deputy head girl in 2008 who was always eager to help staff and fellow pupils alike.
“She always went the extra mile with her studies, even though she received notes from school she got additional notes of her own to improve herself.
“Our classes weren’t very big, especially in matric, and Gillian had an enquiring mind. She would go up to the board and try to do the sums on her own and get it across to her fellow learners. She motivated them by what she did and was very helpful,” said Beck.
Remarkably, from a young age Hector knew she wanted to be in the navy which helped motivate her with her studies. In her final year at St James, she flourished in mathematics and physics.
She said Hector’s subsequent success was all the more impressive given her disadvantaged background in Schauderville, one of Gqeberha’s “northern area” suburbs often associated with crime and gang activity. Beck said Hector’s career debunked the idea that “if you come from a disadvantaged background, you won’t be able to make something of yourself”.
“She really proved that you can achieve what you set your heart to amid all those negative environmental factors if you want to achieve them.”
She said Hector never forgot where she came from, and she would pay visits to her old high school in Schauderville.
“Gillian lived in Cape Town, but she always came back occasionally to the school and had motivational talks with the girls. In 2019 she was on the school’s Women’s Day programme. Other times she’d go around to various classes and just speak to them and try to motivate them through her life’s journey.”
Navy officials past and present this week also paid tribute to Hector, among them chief of the Navy Vice-Admiral Monde Lobese, currently attending the International Seapower Symposium in the US.
In a statement issued on Friday, he said he was “struggling to comprehend the magnitude of this loss, as I spent time with the OC [Officer Commanding], XO [Executive Officer] and coxswain just last Wednesday.
“They were so proud to inform me about their readiness to proceed to the Waterfront for the Mini Navy Festival and that they will conduct several evolutions en route. We laughed and shook hands, and I wished them a safe journey, never thinking that this tragedy would occur.”
SA's first female submarine officer died a hero
Remarkable personal success story cut short by freak accident
Image: Gillian Malouw/Facebook
A lifetime of triumph ended this week in a split-second tragedy for an extraordinary young South African.
Lieutenant-Commander Gillian Hector rose from poverty and hardship in the Eastern Cape to become South Africa’s first female submarine commander.
Her remarkable success story was cut short this week out at sea when she and two colleagues died in a freak accident during a submarine training exercise.
While many question the circumstances of the deaths, tributes continue to pour in for the three victims, particularly for Hector who will forever be remembered for what she achieved in a meteoric rise to success.
“She knew what she wanted to pursue, which was to be part of the navy and to command a submarine and she achieved that,” said Lt Gert van Staden who taught Hector when she was still a sea cadet in Gqeberha where she grew up.
He said Hector spent most of her weekend time at the Lanherne Sea Cadet Academy while at school before joining the navy. As a junior cadet officer she worked a lot with children and assisted anybody upon request, Van Staden said.
“Gillian made sure that there wasn’t any bad energy within the room and always made sure things were neutral or tried to deflect any tension.
“I am not saying all these things about her just because of her accolades and achievements, but she really was one of those people who just glowed.”
The sea cadets held a remembrance memorial on both Friday and Saturday for the public to pay their respects and condolences. Some former classmates brought old photographs which were on display alongside candles and flower bouquets.
Rear-Admiral Arne Söderlund, South Africa’s former military attaché to Britain, said he remembers Hector as a “very young, very bubbly type of person”.
Wednesday’s accident aboard the SAS Manthatisi occurred on Wednesday afternoon in rough sea conditions.
Several people were washed overboard while conducting a vertical transfer (VERTREP) exercise with a South African Air Force Lynx helicopter off Kommetjie.
The other two deceased were identified as Master W/O William Masela Mathipa (coxswain); and W/O Class One Mmokwapa Lucas Mojela (coxswain under training).
An inquiry will now be held to determine the exact cause of the accident and whether it could have been prevented.
In a briefing in Simon’s Town on Thursday Navy Flag Officer Fleet Admiral Musawenkosi Nkomonde said the accident occurred while submariners were transferring somebody from the Oryx helicopter to the submarine.
Submariners were on the upper deck waiting when they were swept overboard. Initially, three members were swept overboard and other co-members were trying to assist them but were also swept by a second wave.
TimesLIVE
