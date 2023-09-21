‘A fire at sea, or a storm — there is nothing quite like it’: Rear Admiral on submarine tragedy
Some military experts have defended the SA Navy amid a flurry of questions about the ill-fated heritage voyage in rough sea
21 September 2023 - 21:47
It was supposed to end in celebration, a submarine voyage to culminate in a Heritage Day festival in Table Bay. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.