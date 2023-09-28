South Africa

Tshwane plans to upgrade 20 informal settlements

Three people died at the weekend and thousands of shackdwellers were left destitute after fires in an informal settlement in Woodlands in Pretoria East and another in Sportspark in Lyttleton.

28 September 2023 - 11:37
Residents of Cemetery View in Tshwane have refused to be transported to Mamelodi Hall, opting to rebuild their shacks instead.
The City of Tshwane plans to upgrade about 20 informal settlements this financial year (2023/2024).

Three people died, including a seven-year-old, and thousands of shackdwellers were left destitute after fires in an informal settlement in Woodlands in Pretoria East and another in Sportspark in Lyttleton at the weekend.

MMC for human settlements Ofentse Madzebatela said his department planned to upgrade the 20 informal settlements to phase 2 (project initiation) in terms of the national department of human settlements' upgrade programme.

This would include a land acquisition agreement, surveying and registration of households in the settlements.

“Providing interim basic water and sanitation services to households, undertaking pre-planning studies that will include compiling an engineering geological report, compiling reports to obtain environmental authorisation, and compiling a draft layout plan, a traffic impact assessment and a bulk services report,” he said.

Madzebatela said the city provides rudimentary sanitation to 106 informal settlements through chemical toilets and water to 150 informal settlements through mobile water tankers.

“I intend to provide comprehensive oversight regarding the upgrading progress to ensure that we meet our targets and improve the lives of the intended beneficiaries,” he said.

Tshwane has 210 informal settlements.

Madzebatela said 187 have been assessed in line with the principles of the informal settlements upgrading programme in accordance with the National Housing Code.

“To date, 35 informal settlements have been upgraded to phase 2.”

On the challenges of continued land invasions, he said it was a threat to proper spatial planning.

“The scarcity of land and the constraints of bulk infrastructure services, together with stagnant economic growth, make matters worse.”

Madzebatela said the city had been engaging and educating residents in informal settlements through the emergency services department on how to prevent fires. “We are also working with all spheres of government and using grants provided to the city to upgrade informal settlements by installing services such as water, sewers, roads and stormwater drainage.”

He added the city's social housing programme was on track.

TimesLIVE

