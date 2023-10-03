South Africa

Eskom does not intend to shut down more power stations, says Ramokgopa

A year after Komati power station was closed with plans to repurpose it, electricity minister says the government is still working on its revival

03 October 2023 - 16:23 By Sinesipho Schrieber
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says Eskom has no plans to shut down any more coal-powered stations and replace them with renewables despite pressure for the country to reduce air pollution and its dependence on coal-fired power.
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says Eskom has no plans to shut down any more coal-powered stations and replace them with renewables despite pressure for the country to reduce air pollution and its dependence on coal-fired power. 
Image: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa media/Twitter

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Tuesday moved to clarify that there are no plans for Eskom to shut down any more coal-powered stations with the aim of replacing them with renewables.

The announcement came as the debate continued over the country’s initiatives to reduce air pollution and dependence on coal-fired power stations. 

The government has made international commitments to decrease carbon and sulphur-dioxide emissions and other air pollutants and was set to switch off some units in coal stations this year and next to reduce pollution. This, however, was delayed because of the energy crisis.   

Answering questions in parliament this week, Ramokgopa said: “Eskom does, however, intend to install renewable capacity at current sites while they are still operational. Now, only Komati has been shut down for repurposing and repowering.”

He said coal would continue to be used to generate electricity despite calls to cull coal by international climate change initiatives. Ramokgopa said funders of the climate change initiatives expected SA to close coal-fired stations but he was not on the same page.

“Coal will continue to be a feature of South Africa’s energy mix, which will include gas, nuclear and renewable technologies. Notwithstanding the conditions attached to climate change funding, SA has not formally entered into any agreement,” he said.

Eskom pollutes more in bid to keep lights on

Four of Eskom's 15 coal-fired power plants are breaching government emissions regulations as it pushes ageing facilities to their limits, a Reuters ...
News
6 days ago

Last October, Eskom announced the closure of the coal-fired station because of its age and said there were plans to repurpose it into an alternative renewable energy plant.

A year later, Ramokgopa said the entity was still working on the plan for Komati. Residents and small businesspeople near the station lost their jobs and incomes when the station closed. 

“Investigation continues into the cost-benefit of the extension of life and/or the repurposing of the existing fleet. If it is feasible to continue to use the flue stacks, cooling towers or any other infrastructure for new technologies that might feasibly be constructed at the Komati site, the repurposing and repowering will take that into account,” he said.

Forestry, fisheries and environmental affairs minister Barbara Creecy previously told parliament that despite delays the government was committed to reducing carbon emissions by 2030 to avoid physical risks of climate change, including droughts, floods and other disasters.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Action against climate change should not compromise development, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes no country should be forced to choose between climate change action and meeting its developmental aspirations.
Politics
1 week ago

SA still discussing $8.5bn climate fund with rich nations

The government is still discussing details of a $8.5bn (R137bn) fund offered by Western nations last year to help the country shift away from coal, a ...
News
1 year ago

Komati repurposing delays harm local economy as Eskom awaits funding

Many locals including small businesspeople are falling prey to a drastic and devastating slowdown of economic activities and massive unemployment.
News
2 months ago

Cyril Ramaphosa secures 'historic' COP26 green finance deal

Ramaphosa welcomed the partnership saying climate change is an existential challenge that confronts us all, and SA is committed to playing its part ...
Politics
1 year ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Ethics committee clears four MPs of ‘state capture’ wrongs News
  2. Labour court rules human settlements DDG unlawfully appointed employees South Africa
  3. Patel directs Itac to consider temporary chicken duty rebate as shortage looms South Africa
  4. Decapitated body found in Cape Town with head in gift bag South Africa
  5. Eskom does not intend to shut down more power stations, says Ramokgopa South Africa

Latest Videos

'We’ve lost 4 police officers in one week' Cele visits slain police officer's ...
Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze