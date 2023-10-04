People with HIV get depressed more often than those without the virus. This can make it hard to take their daily lifelong medication correctly.
In this Health Beat episode, Bhekisisa’s TV team visits Yvette Raphael, who has been taking antiretroviral (ARV) drugs for 23 years.
We also speak to a psychiatrist, counsellor and HIV doctor to find out what’s the best way to cope with difficulties that come with having to take meds for the rest of your life.
WATCH | Bhekisisa: How to cope with taking HIV meds for life
