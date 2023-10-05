South Africa

Heatwave alert issued for Tshwane

Conditions expected to persist until Sunday

05 October 2023 - 17:01
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Tshwane's emergency services department says it has noted a rise in temperatures in various parts of the city, with areas such as Hammanskraal recording temperatures of up to 36ºC. Stock photo.
Tshwane's emergency services department says it has noted a rise in temperatures in various parts of the city, with areas such as Hammanskraal recording temperatures of up to 36ºC. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Tshwane's emergency services department has urged residents to take note of a heatwave advisory issued by the South African Weather Service (Saws) on Thursday.

The department said it had noted a rise in temperatures in various parts of the city, with areas such as Hammanskraal recording temperatures of up to 36ºC. 

Spokesperson Charles Mabaso said it is forecast the heatwave will persist until Sunday.

“It is against this background that we call on residents to be aware of adverse effects that may be caused by extended exposure to extreme weather conditions. The effects may include dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” he said.

Tshwane's Eskom debt soars to R3.2bn — and counting

The debt continued to grow in July and August.
News
1 hour ago

Mabaso advised that the following precautionary measures be taken: 

  • Stay hydrated by drinking copious amounts of water;
  • Limit outdoor activities (especially during the hottest time of the day);
  • Wear loose clothing and avoid dark colours where possible;
  • Stay in the shade where possible;
  • Keep an eye on vulnerable individuals;
  • Ensure children or animals are not left in parked vehicles; and
  • Avoid strenuous physical activity if possible.

He also called on residents to be vigilant and immediately report fire or rescue incidents.

“For ambulance services, call 112 toll-free. Residents are also encouraged to monitor warnings and alerts issued by the SA Weather Service and other government agencies, and to immediately follow recommended safety tips.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Western Cape flood impact study identifies worst-hit towns

Western Cape tourist towns Franschhoek and Hermanus were among the worst affected by the recent floods, with more than 60% of businesses experiencing ...
News
1 hour ago

Council for Geoscience confirms 2.5-magnitude tremor in parts of Joburg

The Council for Geoscience has confirmed an earthquake occurred on Wednesday evening at about 9,24pm in Johannesburg South.
News
7 hours ago

Tshwane coalition at standoff over ongoing labour unrest

The Tshwane coalition is at loggerheads, with its two biggest parties disagreeing on how to respond to the worker impasse that has plunged the ...
Politics
3 days ago

Terror, trauma, boat rescues and homes destroyed as storms rage in the Cape

Disaster management on high alert, aid organisations out in force as extreme weather hits many regions
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Heatwave alert issued for Tshwane South Africa
  2. Russian attack kills 49 in northeast Ukraine, officials say World
  3. Western Cape flood impact study identifies worst-hit towns South Africa
  4. Tshwane's Eskom debt soars to R3.2bn — and counting South Africa
  5. Cape Town 'assassination' victim identified as Israeli businessman South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramamphosa meets Zimbabwean president at Beitbridge border ahead of the 'Border ...
'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...