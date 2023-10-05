Tshwane's emergency services department has urged residents to take note of a heatwave advisory issued by the South African Weather Service (Saws) on Thursday.
The department said it had noted a rise in temperatures in various parts of the city, with areas such as Hammanskraal recording temperatures of up to 36ºC.
Spokesperson Charles Mabaso said it is forecast the heatwave will persist until Sunday.
“It is against this background that we call on residents to be aware of adverse effects that may be caused by extended exposure to extreme weather conditions. The effects may include dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” he said.
Heatwave alert issued for Tshwane
Conditions expected to persist until Sunday
Image: 123RF
Mabaso advised that the following precautionary measures be taken:
He also called on residents to be vigilant and immediately report fire or rescue incidents.
“For ambulance services, call 112 toll-free. Residents are also encouraged to monitor warnings and alerts issued by the SA Weather Service and other government agencies, and to immediately follow recommended safety tips.”
TimesLIVE
