South Africa

Council for Geoscience confirms 2.5 magnitude tremor in parts of Joburg

05 October 2023 - 09:44
The Council for Geoscience has confirmed an earthquake measuring about 2.5 occurred on Wednesday evening at about 9.24pm in Johannesburg South. Stock image
Image: 123RF/enterfobay

The Council for Geoscience (CGS) confirmed an earthquake occurred on Wednesday evening at about 9.24pm in Johannesburg South.

Council spokesperson Mahlatse Mononela said the quake registered a magnitude of about 2.5 as recorded by the South African Seismograph Network (SANSN). 

“The epicentre was located south of Johannesburg, west of Doornkop, and Soweto,” she said.

The CGS encouraged the public to record their experiences using the available questionnaire.

Gauteng Weather posted on the social media app X about reports of a tremor in Johannesburg South on Wednesday evening.

“Breaking: multiple reports of a tremor in parts of Johannesburg and West Rand around 21.25pm.” it said.

Several earthquakes have been reported in Gauteng in the past few months.

In July, CGS confirmed a minor earthquake in the south of Johannesburg which registered a magnitude of about 2.2.

READ MORE:

2.98 magnitude earth tremor confirmed in Joburg south

The tremor at around 6.46pm registered a magnitude of about 2.98, as recorded by the South African National Seismograph Network.
News
2 months ago

WATCH | Anxiety over the future for Joburg residents after ‘bomb-like’ explosion in CBD

Most businesses on Bree Street remained operational, and vendors were back plying their trade
News
2 months ago

Minor 2.2-magnitude earthquake hits Johannesburg south, CGS confirms

The Council for Geoscience has confirmed a minor earthquake on Wednesday night in the south of Johannesburg.
News
2 months ago
