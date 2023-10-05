South Africa

Western Cape flood impact study identifies worst-hit towns

Most affected businesses hit with temporary closure

05 October 2023 - 15:53
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Rescue workers help stranded flood victims to safety after parts of the riverside village of Stanford were flooded recently.
Rescue workers help stranded flood victims to safety after parts of the riverside village of Stanford were flooded recently.
Image: Ruby Walne

Western Cape tourist towns Franschhoek and Hermanus were among the worst affected by the recent floods, with more than 60% of businesses experiencing temporary closure, according to preliminary findings of a flood impact study.

Responses to the related survey suggested the five worst affected towns were Franschhoek, Kleinmond, Hermanus, Betty’s Bay and McGregor, with Franschhoek accounting for nearly 12% of respondents.

Other key findings included:

  • The majority of responses received were from private businesses (accounting for 91%), while it was clear state-owned attractions such as parks, botanical gardens, resorts and camping sites were also affected;
  • The affected properties were predominantly accommodation establishments (38% of respondents), restaurants/bars/cafes (19%), wine tourism attractions (8%), trail networks (6%) and retail stores (6%). 
  • Forty-four percent of respondents indicated they had insurance cover, but some said not all damage/losses were covered. In addition, 26% of respondents were unsure whether they would be covered by insurance. Twenty-nine percent were not covered.

The preliminary findings helped the province prioritise needs ahead of an expected busy summer tourism season, said Mireille Wenger, Western Cape MEC for finance and economic opportunities. 

“Looking ahead, we are expecting a bumper summer season, with 215 international flights per week into Cape Town International Airport from January 2024, up from 191 in the previous season,” she said.

“To make sure we are ready to welcome visitors across the province, I will be hosting an industry readiness event later this month, bringing together key stakeholders from the tourism and hospitality sector to discuss key preparations for the upcoming summer, including the impact of and mop-up after the storm.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Council for Geoscience confirms 2.5-magnitude tremor in parts of Joburg

The Council for Geoscience has confirmed an earthquake occurred on Wednesday evening at about 9,24pm in Johannesburg South.
News
7 hours ago

Floods have last word for Franschhoek boutique hotel

After months of renovation after the June floods, the five-star venue was set to reopen this week but that plan has been washed away
News
4 days ago

Terror, trauma, boat rescues and homes destroyed as storms rage in the Cape

Disaster management on high alert, aid organisations out in force as extreme weather hits many regions
News
1 week ago

Cape Town dams are 109% full

Cape Town dams are 109.1% full after more torrential rain hit the city and surrounding areas on Sunday and Monday.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Heatwave alert issued for Tshwane South Africa
  2. Russian attack kills 49 in northeast Ukraine, officials say World
  3. Western Cape flood impact study identifies worst-hit towns South Africa
  4. Tshwane's Eskom debt soars to R3.2bn — and counting South Africa
  5. Cape Town 'assassination' victim identified as Israeli businessman South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramamphosa meets Zimbabwean president at Beitbridge border ahead of the 'Border ...
'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...