TimesLIVE
Western Cape flood impact study identifies worst-hit towns
Most affected businesses hit with temporary closure
Image: Ruby Walne
Western Cape tourist towns Franschhoek and Hermanus were among the worst affected by the recent floods, with more than 60% of businesses experiencing temporary closure, according to preliminary findings of a flood impact study.
Responses to the related survey suggested the five worst affected towns were Franschhoek, Kleinmond, Hermanus, Betty’s Bay and McGregor, with Franschhoek accounting for nearly 12% of respondents.
Other key findings included:
