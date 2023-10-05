“Paramedics immediately set up a triage system and called for further ambulances as well as advanced life support paramedics and rescue units. One person, a passenger from the rear of the bus, was found severely entrapped in the wreckage.
WATCH | Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban
Image: supplied
Sixteen people were injured in a multiple vehicle crash on Old Dutch Road in Durban on Thursday morning.
The accident occurred near the Engen Garage just after 7am.
Rescue teams worked for more than an hour to free a bus passenger, who was “severely entrapped” in the wreckage.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics arrived on the scene to find carnage after a fully loaded truck went out of control and ploughed into a bus and two taxis.
“Paramedics immediately set up a triage system and called for further ambulances as well as advanced life support paramedics and rescue units. One person, a passenger from the rear of the bus, was found severely entrapped in the wreckage.
“Advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise the patient while the Durban fire department used the Jaws of Life and other hydraulic equipment to try to free the man,” he said.
Once free, the man was carefully extricated onto the top of the truck then down to the awaiting ambulance.
“About 15 other patients sustained moderate to serious injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban hospitals,” said Jamieson.
