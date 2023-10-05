South Africa

WATCH | Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban

05 October 2023 - 08:57
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Rescue teams worked for more than an hour to free a bus passenger, who was “severely entrapped” in the wreckage.
Rescue teams worked for more than an hour to free a bus passenger, who was “severely entrapped” in the wreckage.  
Image: supplied

Sixteen people were injured in a multiple vehicle crash on Old Dutch Road in Durban on Thursday morning.

The accident occurred near the Engen Garage just after 7am. 

Rescue teams worked for more than an hour to free a bus passenger, who was “severely entrapped” in the wreckage.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics arrived on the scene to find carnage after a fully loaded truck went out of control and ploughed into a bus and two taxis.

“Paramedics immediately set up a triage system and called for further ambulances as well as advanced life support paramedics and rescue units. One person, a passenger from the rear of the bus, was found severely entrapped in the wreckage. 

“Advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise the patient while the Durban fire department used the Jaws of Life and other hydraulic equipment to try to free the man,” he said.

Once free, the man was carefully extricated onto the top of the truck then down to the awaiting ambulance.

“About 15 other patients sustained moderate to serious injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban hospitals,” said Jamieson. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

KZN vehicle occupants 'robbed' while trapped in crash wreckage

Two people were allegedly robbed as they lay trapped in an overturned vehicle on the R102 between Canelands and Verulam, north of Durban, on ...
News
1 week ago

Planned Road Accident Fund changes spark outcry

Opponents say accident victims will be victimised a second time
News
1 week ago

Traffic cop, tow truck operator killed as truck 'ploughs into crash scene' in KZN

A Road Traffic Inspectorate officer and a tow truck operator were killed when a truck "ploughed into a crash scene" on the N3 near Liberty Mall in ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Kenya's President, William Ruto reshuffles cabinet, swaps foreign affairs ... Africa
  2. Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger students in French visa limbo as relations sour Africa
  3. Freight Rail boss Siza Mzimela resigns, joins leadership exodus at Transnet South Africa
  4. Council for Geoscience confirms 2.5 magnitude tremor in parts of Joburg South Africa
  5. WATCH LIVE | JSC interviews for Gauteng High Court judges South Africa

Latest Videos

'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...
Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban