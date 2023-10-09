South Africa

LISTEN | Minister, fix social grants saga or someone will be fixed: Mbalula sends a warning

09 October 2023 - 14:30
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu was warned 'someone will be fixed' if grant beneficiaries do not receive their monthly payments. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula warned if grant beneficiaries do not get their money “someone will be fixed”.

Listen to Mbalula:

Social grant beneficiaries have been experiencing glitches with the South Africa Post Office in recent weeks, with the latest being KwaZulu-Natal branches running out of cash. Last month about 600,000 social grant recipients were left high and dry for more than a week by Postbank without receiving their grants.

Mbalula was addressing party supporters in Pietermaritzburg. The party has been going around the country reviewing its 2019 manifesto and engaging with supporters.

He said social grants, such as the R350 social relief of distress grant, show the governing party cares about its people.

He also called for recognition of other service delivery programmes, such as the party providing RDP houses and no-fee schools, saying the ANC has worked hard to improve the lives of citizens.

No young person can claim they don’t get a job because they don’t have experience, Mbalula told supporters.

