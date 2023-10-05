South Africa

Grandson arrested for murder of gogo who tried to save a little each month from her social grant

05 October 2023 - 08:36 By TimesLIVE
A 23-year-old suspect has been arrested for the alleged murder of his grandmother, and robbing her of her social grant cash. File image
Image: Sinesipho Schrieber

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after Mankweng police found some of the cash taken from his slain grandmother hidden in his room.

The woman, who was in her 90s, had been saving cash from her monthly social grants.

The knife used to fatally stab her was found inside a pit toilet in a nearby tavern, Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said.

The body of the murdered woman was found at her home in Ramogale village by a relative on Tuesday.

The grandson, who had lived with her, was arrested on Wednesday.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Mankweng magistrate's court on Thursday facing charges of murder and robbery.

