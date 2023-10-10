No bail for Delmas woman who allegedly ran over husband, killing him

A Mpumalanga woman, Samantha Gaunche, 35, who allegedly ran over her husband, Jansen Van Rensburg, 50, with a vehicle, killing him, will be returning to the Delmas district court later this week for her bail application.

The Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson said the matter was postponed after she appeared in court on Monday.

“The matter was postponed to Thursday for confirmation of alternative address and further investigation,” she said.

Police said at the time of her arrest that Gaunche and Van Rensburg were at a friend's place at Plot 72 Modder East Orchards Ellon in Sundra.

“It is alleged that the suspect wanted to leave and the deceased prevented her. It is alleged that the deceased stood behind the vehicle,” said Brig Selvy Mohlala.

“Gaunche allegedly drove over Van Rensburg several times with the vehicle,” said Mohlala.

He said after the ordeal, she eventually drove off, leaving her husband in pain. Van Rensburg was declared dead at the scene.

“When police arrived, Gaunche had already left the scene. She drove for about a kilometre when she allegedly lost control, bumped into a tree and landed on a farm property. She allegedly left the vehicle and ran towards a bridge. Farm workers apprehended her and took her back to her vehicle. Police were notified and she was arrested for murder,” he said.

TimesLIVE