WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues with forensic evidence

11 October 2023 - 10:07 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Forensic analyst Capt Phineus Mmampshedi Masetla is expected back on the witness stand when the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes in the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday .

Five men are on trial for the murder of the soccer star in 2014. He was killed while at the home belonging to the mother of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

Yesterday Masetla testified about DNA evidence from swabs obtained at the crime scene.

He told the court DNA on the hat found at the scene excludes all the accused.

Masetla testified that the DNA of three of the accused was not found on swabs taken from inside the house.

Traces of Meyiwa's blood matched samples taken near the TV stand and in the kitchen.

