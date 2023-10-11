Forensic analyst Capt Phineus Mmampshedi Masetla is expected back on the witness stand when the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes in the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday .
Five men are on trial for the murder of the soccer star in 2014. He was killed while at the home belonging to the mother of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.
Yesterday Masetla testified about DNA evidence from swabs obtained at the crime scene.
He told the court DNA on the hat found at the scene excludes all the accused.
Masetla testified that the DNA of three of the accused was not found on swabs taken from inside the house.
Traces of Meyiwa's blood matched samples taken near the TV stand and in the kitchen.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues with forensic evidence
Courtesy of SABC
Forensic analyst Capt Phineus Mmampshedi Masetla is expected back on the witness stand when the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes in the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday .
Five men are on trial for the murder of the soccer star in 2014. He was killed while at the home belonging to the mother of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.
Yesterday Masetla testified about DNA evidence from swabs obtained at the crime scene.
He told the court DNA on the hat found at the scene excludes all the accused.
Masetla testified that the DNA of three of the accused was not found on swabs taken from inside the house.
Traces of Meyiwa's blood matched samples taken near the TV stand and in the kitchen.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Fake news alert: No Netflix deal with Kelly Khumalo on Senzo Meyiwa killing
No DNA matching that of the Meyiwa murder accused found at crime scene
Defence in Meyiwa trial cries foul, says state has not disclosed cellphone evidence it plans to present
Accused’s DNA not found on hat recovered at Meyiwa crime scene, says expert
'Hoodie suspect looks like you', defence in Meyiwa trial tells cop witness
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos