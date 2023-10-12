They then proceeded to attack the waste truck and set it alight.
Senior Samwu official implicated in arson attacks in Tshwane
Image: Lee Warren
Video evidence and an alibi that could not be verified have linked a senior member of the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) to the torching of a contractor waste collection truck in Tshwane.
On Thursday, Tshwane gave an update on the “criminal strike action”, revealing a breakthrough linking the union to an arson attack on August 29.
Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink said they had obtained video evidence showing a group of people being dropped off on the street that day.
Five arrested for attack on Tshwane House, more attacks on city property
They then proceeded to attack the waste truck and set it alight.
“Finally they are collected by the same vehicle that dropped them off and they leave the scene of the crime,” he said.
Brink said the vehicle, identified by its make, model and registration number, belongs to the Samwu official.
Investigations had established that the official’s alibi about the possession of his vehicle on the day of the attack could not be verified and he was issued with a letter of dismissal.
“This now leaves the issue of a criminal investigation. The evidence in this matter was handed over to the SA Police Service shortly after the incident. On their advice, the city did not release any of the evidence to the public. The investigation is still ongoing, but regrettably, no arrests have been made yet,” Brink said.
The trade union has denied any involvement in acts of criminality.
Brink said the information now in possession of the city, including the video footage and the discredited alibi, links Samwu's top leadership and the commissioning of crime in furtherance of the unprotected strike.
“Every time a waste removal truck is stoned or torched, human life is put at risk. The aim is clearly to terrorise people who render services to communities to stop them from doing their work,” he said.
Brink believes it is in the public interest to release the information.
“It is of critical importance that the people of Tshwane know what is going on and to what extent violent crime has been used as a negotiating tactic in this strike. We call on the leadership of Samwu to reflect on this incident, to stop talking with a forked tongue and to take every other step necessary to ensure that their members allow Tshwane officials and contractors to do their work without fearing for their lives,” he said.
The unprotected strike left the city in disarray when workers downed tools in July to force the city to implement salary increases as per an agreement with the SA Local Government Bargaining Council. This after the city said it could not afford the R600m addition to the wage bill because of a shortage in revenue collection.
Brink said the violent attacks were costing the city millions and reiterated that Tshwane is in extreme financial difficulty.
How Tshwane’s municipal workers’ strike turned into a hustle for unemployed residents
Moreover, the peak of the strike was over and most people were back at work.
He said the violence was being caused by a small group and that the intimidation was preventing the city from rendering services.
Employees who reported to work were assaulted while eight metro vehicles were torched in various incidents in the city centre.
Tshwane sacked at least 128 workers after they took part in strike in contravention of a court order to end the protests.
Tshwane city manager Johann Mettler said the process to fill the positions of dismissed workers is underway.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Tshwane announced that not all employees would receive 13th cheques at the end of November, saying some would only receive them at the end of December or January.
