How Tshwane’s municipal workers’ strike turned into a hustle for unemployed residents
With ongoing water issues in areas such as Mabopane, which were initially caused by the municipal workers' strike, residents have found creative ways of making the crisis profitable
08 October 2023 - 00:00
When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. That's the view of several Pretoria residents who have used the devastating three-month municipal strike as a job opportunity...
