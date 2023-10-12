South Africa

We couldn't drive out of deadly Lohatla fire, says acting commander of 121 battalion

12 October 2023 - 12:03
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Defence minister Thandi Modise on Thursday visited the Northern Cape army base that was damaged by a fire, killing six people.
Defence minister Thandi Modise on Thursday visited the Northern Cape army base that was damaged by a fire, killing six people.
Image: Khanyisile Ngcobo

The acting commander of 121 infantry battalion on Thursday described the horror and devastation soldiers faced when a veld fire spread to the Lohatla military base last week, killing six of them.

Maj ZN Zulu said he was in a meeting when he received an alert of a fire on the eastern side of the Northern Cape base from a fellow commander of another battalion.

The fire was coming fast,  spreading from the neighbouring mines.

Zulu and the other commander rushed to the scene to assist. 

“When I got there, it was burning but they were trying by all means to extinguish the fire. The fire was burning but it was burning outside the range of the base. It was burning on the eastern side.”

As they focused on extinguishing this fire, another blaze was coming from a different direction. It was this one that caused damage to equipment, vehicles and the soldiers' property.

“When we were driving [on the eastern side], we were driving at 40km/h and it was in front of us. I told the driver to stop and turn around because we won't make it if we continue,” Zulu told reporters. 

He was briefing them before the visit by defence minister Thandi Modise and her deputy Thabang Makwetla to the base. 

At the site, the devastation of the blaze was evident with burnt military vehicles, steel beds and tent frames, empty fire extinguishers and charred camping equipment all that remained at one of the camps.

A black blanket of soot-covered a large swathe of the veld. On the barren, dark landscape, there were dots of completely or partially burnt tents which housed the soldiers.

Among the ruins were scattered and charred magazines, cooking pots and eating utensils

The fire claimed the lives of six soldiers who have since been identified as staff-sergeant Abraham Desember Morajane, staff-sergeant Sipho Berrington Cele, corporal Sithembiso Wiseman Ndwalane, corporal Noxolo Faith Ngubane, lance-corporal Prince Michael Mthethwa and lance-corporal Londiwe Purity Zulu.

Three others suffered severe burns. 

The victims were part of a group of 1,300 soldiers who were at the combat training centre preparing for an annual army exercise, Vuk'uhlome, set to take place at the end of the year.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

How volunteers, farmers banded together to help extinguish Northern Cape veld fires

A farmer from Kathu in the Northern Cape who lost 1,200ha of grazing land in the runaway veld fires which ravaged the region this month believes ...
News
1 day ago

Gift of the Givers to aid SANDF after fire razes military base in Northern Cape

Gift of the Givers teams are preparing an aid package to assist SA National Defence Force members who lost all their possessions in a devastating ...
News
4 days ago

Code-red fire warning issued day before blaze tore through military base

A deadly wall of flames up to 10m high racing across the Northern Cape veld was just too much for a camp of soldiers on a training exercise on Friday.
News
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Update: Fire at SABC's radio park building extinguished South Africa
  2. Visiting doctor goes missing from medical seminar in Cape Town South Africa
  3. Senior Samwu official implicated in arson attacks in Tshwane South Africa
  4. WATCH | Pakistani, cops, immigration officials in cahoots in Fordsburg, says ... South Africa
  5. Guatemalan jailed for killing US girlfriend at Camps Bay hotel granted leave to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...