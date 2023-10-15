South Africa

Severe thunderstorms expected in Gauteng

15 October 2023 - 15:09
Gauteng residents have been warned to brace themselves for severe thunderstorms on Sunday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

Gauteng residents have been warned to brace themselves for severe thunderstorms on Sunday.

Over the past week, the province has been experiencing hot weather. 

South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu said there is a 60% chance of rain which could lead to localised flooding. 

She said the thunderstorms are expected to end before midnight. 

“It’s not going to be a large amount of rain but it’s mainly the winds that we can expect. We are not expecting downpours for today,” she said. 

