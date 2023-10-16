South Africa

‘Bogus’ doctor accused of scamming victims escapes from custody

16 October 2023 - 08:12
Kingsley Leeto Chele, who escaped from custody, allegedly went by the names Dr Kingsley Chele and Dr KJ Ncube.
Image: Supplied

Police in Lyttelton in Tshwane have launched a manhunt for “bogus doctor” Kingsley Leeto Chele, who escaped from custody.  

Police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said Chele is accused of being a Facebook con artist who targeted women by misrepresenting himself as a doctor or pharmacist and scamming them of money. 

“He went by the names Dr Kingsley Chele or Dr KJ Ncube,” he said.  

Masondo said Chele allegedly operated by contacting health professionals on Facebook and engaging with them, pretending to seek investors while he swindled them out of thousands of rands for projects that did not exist.  

He was arrested on October 2 after two cases of fraud were registered in Sunnyside and Klipgat in June. His bail was denied when he appeared before the Pretoria magistrate’s court, and he was remanded in custody until his next appearance on October 17.  

The investigating officer in the case roped in the asset forfeiture unit to assist in attaching the accused's property believed to have been accumulated as proceeds of crime, including a 2023 VW Golf GTI.  

“On October 11 Chele managed to escape from custody when police were cataloguing his household items at his residence, and he has been on the run since then. 

“Police have registered a case of escape from lawful custody at Honeydew police station,” said Masondo.  

Anyone with information is requested to contact the investigating officer, Capt Motolla, on 082 715 9583 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. 

TimesLIVE

