South Africa

WATCH LIVE | The AmaZulu throne court battle continues

18 October 2023 - 10:12 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Courtesy: SABC News

The battle for the AmaZulu throne continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

On Tuesday the court heard that President Cyril Ramaphosa had every right to issue a certificate of kingship to Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and was not obliged to investigate if Zulu processes and customs were followed before the appointment.

The king's half-brother, Prince Simakade Zulu, brought the matter to the courts, arguing he is the rightful heir to the throne.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘President had every right to appoint King Misizulu’: Trial into Zulu kingship continues

President Cyril Ramaphosa had every right to issue a certificate of kingship to Zulu King Misizulu kaZwelithini and was not obliged to investigate if ...
News
22 hours ago

Ramaphosa overstepped the mark in announcing Zulu king, court hears

The three-day court battle for the Zulu throne kicked off in the Pretoria high court on Monday with those challenging the appointment of King ...
News
1 day ago

IN PICS | King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's wife sings happy birthday to him during Umkhosi weLembe

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was mesmerised by his wife, Queen Ntokozo KaMayisela, as she sang happy birthday to him at this year's Umkhosi weLembe in ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Lawmakers urge White House to crackdown on Hamas use of crypto after Israel ... World
  2. Man who smuggled 10,000 people to UK jailed in Belgium, police say World
  3. Fury grows in Turkey against Israel, fresh protests planned World
  4. Criminal wanted for at least 12 deaths killed with KZN cop in shootout South Africa
  5. Six feared dead after heavy rains in Eastern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Deadly hospital airstrike threatens to escalate Israel-Hamas conflict
Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink shuts down 'unhygienic' spaza shops selling food