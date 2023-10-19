South Africa

No load-shedding for the next three days, says Eskom

19 October 2023 - 21:48 By TimesLIVE
Eskom says continued good generation fleet performance and expected lower weekend demand will allow the suspension of load-shedding.
Image: 123RF/teksomolika

Eskom will suspend load-shedding from 10pm on Thursday to 4pm on Monday. 

 “The suspension of load-shedding for more than three days is as a result of the continued good generation fleet performance and the expected lower weekend demand,” the power utility said. 

It said breakdowns have reduced to 12,925MW, while planned maintenance is at 4,889MW.

“A further update will be provided on Sunday afternoon. Eskom will communicate should any significant changes occur,” Eskom said.

TimesLIVE 

