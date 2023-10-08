Kusile corruption case in limbo
Magistrate to consider defence claim that state capture case has been hit by unreasonable delays
08 October 2023 - 00:00
The fate of one of South Africa’s biggest state capture cases rests in the hands of a Mpumalanga magistrate who will decide if the fraud, corruption and money laundering charges in the R2.2bn Kusile case involving Matshela Koko should proceed or not...
