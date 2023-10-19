Police officers on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast faced a different type of threat on Wednesday — a 3.3-metre crocodile lurking behind their station building.
A police station near Mandeni called IPSS Search and Rescue at about 10pm for assistance with a crocodile.
“IPSS Search and Rescue is used to receiving strange calls, but last night [Wednesday] has to be one of the best,” said IPSS spokesperson Samantha Meyrick.
“A team responded to the station to investigate and found a large adult crocodile. Being a unique situation, the decision was made to call for assistance from a local, Ashton Musgrave, who has experience in safely capturing crocodiles.”
She said the crocodile was safely captured and loaded onto the back of a bakkie.
“The crocodile measured 3.3-metres. After discussions with relevant authorities, the crocodile will be relocated to the Hluhluwe area this morning [Thursday],” said Meyrick.
Snappy surprise for KZN cops when 3.3-metre croc pays them a visit
Image: supplied
