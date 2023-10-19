South Africa

Snappy surprise for KZN cops when 3.3-metre croc pays them a visit

19 October 2023 - 09:08
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A police station near Mandeni called for assistance from IPSS Search and Rescue about 10pm on Wednesday for a crocodile at the station.
Image: supplied

Police officers on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast faced a different type of threat on Wednesday — a 3.3-metre crocodile lurking behind their station building. 

A police station near Mandeni called IPSS Search and Rescue at about 10pm for assistance with a crocodile.

“IPSS Search and Rescue is used to receiving strange calls, but last night [Wednesday] has to be one of the best,” said IPSS spokesperson Samantha Meyrick.

“A team responded to the station to investigate and found a large adult crocodile. Being a unique situation, the decision was made to call for assistance from a local, Ashton Musgrave, who has experience in safely capturing crocodiles.”

She said the crocodile was safely captured and loaded onto the back of a bakkie.

“The crocodile measured 3.3-metres. After discussions with relevant authorities, the crocodile will be relocated to the Hluhluwe area this morning [Thursday],” said Meyrick. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Two hippos spotted roaming streets of Richards Bay

"It’s not common, but it happens," says Ezemvelo Wildlife, after two giant hippos were spotted roaming around in Richards Bay, northern KwaZulu-Natal.
News
1 week ago
