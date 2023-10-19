South Africa

Judgment day for EFF leader Julius Malema in gun discharge case

19 October 2023 - 09:47 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

The East London magistrate's court will rule in EFF leader Julius Malema's gun discharge case on Thursday.

Malema allegedly fired a gun in public at his party's celebrations at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in 2018.

The firearm is believed to have been handed to Malema by his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, who will also learn his fate on Thursday.

