The East London magistrate's court will rule in EFF leader Julius Malema's gun discharge case on Thursday.
Malema allegedly fired a gun in public at his party's celebrations at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in 2018.
The firearm is believed to have been handed to Malema by his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, who will also learn his fate on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Judgment day for EFF leader Julius Malema in gun discharge case
Courtesy: SABC News
TimesLIVE
