South Africa

62 Gauteng pupils hospitalised after 'eating snacks bought from hawkers'

20 October 2023 - 12:02
Sixty-two primary school children have been treated after falling sick after apparently eating snacks bought from street vendors. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY

Schools and communities have been urged to be vigilant about food after 62 pupils at two Tshwane schools became ill after apparently eating snacks bought from street vendors.

The incidents happened at Tlotlompho Primary School in Ga-Rankuwa and its counterpart in Winterveldt, Reimolotswe.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said 22 Tlotlompho pupils were taken to a clinic on Thursday after falling sick.

“Only four pupils were transferred to a hospital. According to information, the affected pupils started [getting] complications after eating snacks allegedly bought from a street vendor,” he said.

“The pupils experienced vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal cramps and shortness of breath. Some were released into parental care after medical attention while those referred to the hospital were also discharged. Medical tests were conducted for investigations.”

In the second incident, 40 pupils were taken to a medical facility after eating a snack called dibombolina, which they allegedly bought from different hawkers around the school.

Cops probe ‘consumption patterns’ of two girls who died at Free State clinic

Free State police are investigating the deaths of two young girls, focusing specifically on the food they consumed in the 24-hours before they died.
2 days ago

According to Mabona, only three pupils were treated and later discharged while the remaining pupils were transferred to a local hospital. 

"[This is] after experiencing symptoms associated with diarrhoea, vomiting and headache. [All but one] were later discharged. We wish all pupils a speedy recovery.”

The department urged school governing bodies, parents and “the community at large to be vigilant at all times and check all foods/snacks sold in and around schools”.

“Where it is suspected that the snacks might have expired, this should be reported to the local authorities for action,” added Mabona.

Six children have died in one month at separate locations after apparently eating food purchased at nearby shops. Four died in Gauteng within days of each other, while two died in the Free State in what appears to be similar circumstances.

LISTEN | Neighbour describes final moments of Naledi boy who died after 'eating biscuits'

Neo Khang and Katlego Mbatha were among four children who apparently ate biscuits and juice they bought using a R5 coin given to them by a relative ...
2 weeks ago

Two toddlers die 'after eating food from taxi rank' on West Rand

Two toddlers have died, allegedly after eating snacks bought at a minibus taxi rank on the West Rand on Wednesday.
2 weeks ago

Postmortem results awaited after deaths of two children ‘who ate biscuits’

Angry Soweto residents gathered outside a spaza shop on Tuesday after the deaths of two young children.
2 weeks ago

'Space cookie' pupils all better, as 'sellers' make first court appearance

Two suspects who allegedly sold muffins laced with dagga to 90 pupils from Pulamadibogo Primary School appeared in the Soshanguve magistrate’s court ...
3 weeks ago
