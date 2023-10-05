Two toddlers have died, allegedly after eating snacks bought at a minibus taxi rank on the West Rand on Wednesday.
Police said on Thursday it is believed four children, aged between two and seven, suffered food poisoning after eating the snacks.
Two children, aged two and three, died.
The two other children are in hospital, police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said.
Two inquest dockets have been opened.
“The cause of death is unknown pending postmortem results. Police investigations continue,” she said.
This is the second incident in Gauteng this week where children died after allegedly eating snacks. Neo Khang and Leon Jele, both aged six, died after apparently eating biscuits and juice purchased at a spaza shop in Naledi, Soweto. Two other children were taken to hospital.
TimesLIVE
Two toddlers die 'after eating food from taxi rank' on West Rand
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
