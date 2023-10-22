South Africa

Another full day of power ahead, says Eskom

22 October 2023 - 13:31
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The power utility said stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented on Tuesday from 4pm until 5am on Wednesday.
The power utility said stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented on Tuesday from 4pm until 5am on Wednesday.
Image: 123RF/teksomolika

Eskom on Sunday announced its customers will enjoy yet another full day of electricity.

The power utility on Thursday announced that load-shedding would be suspended for three days but this has since been extended to Tuesday afternoon.

It attributed this to the continued improved generation fleet performance and emergency reserves fully recovering.

Stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday.

Thereafter, load-shedding will be suspended from 5am till 4pm, when stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented until 5am on Thursday. 

The pattern will be repeated daily until further notice.

The power utility's breakdowns are currently at 13,559MW, while planned maintenance is at 4,765MW of generation capacity.

“Demand forecast for the evening peak is 25,054MW. Eskom will communicate should any significant changes occur,” it said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

No load-shedding for the next three days, says Eskom

Eskom will suspend load-shedding from 10pm Thursday until 4pm on Monday.
News
2 days ago

'Now it's up to the government'

Reserve Bank says it has done all it can to fight inflation and reforms needed
Business Times
13 hours ago

South Africa's coalition future revealed as ANC support dips: Survey

South Africa is more likely than ever to have a coalition government after next year’s elections, a Brenthurst Foundation survey found.
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Another full day of power ahead, says Eskom South Africa
  2. Two die as informal settlement goes up in flames in Selby, Johannesburg South Africa
  3. Four drown after boat overturns in Three Rivers, Vereeniging South Africa
  4. Israel tells Gazans to move south or risk being seen as 'terrorist' partner World
  5. Teenage girl Armita Geravand is 'brain dead': Iran state media World

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
'The Oscars definitely brought us together': Jada Pinkett Smith addresses ...