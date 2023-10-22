Another full day of power ahead, says Eskom

Eskom on Sunday announced its customers will enjoy yet another full day of electricity.
The power utility on Thursday announced that load-shedding would be suspended for three days but this has since been extended to Tuesday afternoon.
It attributed this to the continued improved generation fleet performance and emergency reserves fully recovering.
Stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday.
Thereafter, load-shedding will be suspended from 5am till 4pm, when stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented until 5am on Thursday.
The pattern will be repeated daily until further notice.
The power utility's breakdowns are currently at 13,559MW, while planned maintenance is at 4,765MW of generation capacity.
“Demand forecast for the evening peak is 25,054MW. Eskom will communicate should any significant changes occur,” it said.
