Manhunt launched after young woman robbed of cash in Limpopo

28 October 2023 - 15:50
A manhunt has been launched after a young woman was robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

Limpopo police are on the hunt for four suspects linked to an armed robbery on Friday.

The incident happened in Madonsi, Menele, at about 6.50pm. A 20-year-old woman was robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash, according to Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba.

“According to the information received, the victim was walking alone when she noticed a white VW Polo motor vehicle with black stripes parked on the side of the road and the four male occupants standing against it.

“When she approached the vehicle, one of the suspects pulled out a firearm and pointed it at her while the others grabbed her bag containing an undisclosed amount of cash. The victim managed to escape and the matter was reported to the police.”

A case of armed robbery was opened at the local police station.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe appealed to communities “to be extra vigilant and take extra precaution as the festive season approaches”.

“The members must ensure the suspects are tracked down and brought to book,” she said.

