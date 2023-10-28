South Africa

Taps run dry in Soshanguve after ‘challenge’ at Rand Water plant

28 October 2023 - 11:54
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Tshwane has confirmed a water outage in Soshanguve after issues at Rand Water's Zuikerbosch plant. File photo.
Tshwane has confirmed a water outage in Soshanguve after issues at Rand Water's Zuikerbosch plant. File photo.
Image: Chris Van Lennep

The City of Tshwane has confirmed a water outage is affecting parts of Soshanguve after Rand Water alerted it to a “challenge” at its Zuikerbosch water purification plant on Saturday.

The city said “an isolated incident of filters clogging” had affected operations at the plant.

“The incident affected the Soshanguve L reservoirs which ran empty overnight, leaving the Soshanguve areas without water.

“Rand Water has informed the city that the challenge is now resolved and the system is recovering. Rand Water and the city’s technical teams are monitoring the system, however [it] will take some time to recover and stabilise. Water tankers have been dispatched to the affected areas.”

The city apologised for the inconvenience to residents.

Social housing development in Marabastad nears completion

The Housing Company Tshwane (HCT) has started the process of registering tenants at the soon-to-be-completed Townlands social housing development in ...
News
14 hours ago

Rand Water earlier this week said it was not responsible for water outages that have plagued Gauteng as the entity continues to pump water despite billions of rand being owed by municipalities.

The entity said it pumped 5-billion litres of water per day which is sold in bulk to municipalities. However, due to consumption and leakage, there are issues in the three metro municipalities in Gauteng which account for 77% of the water Rand Water supplies.

Rand Water also highlighted challenges around not being paid on time by municipalities, so the revenue intended for infrastructure development is not being received.

Tshwane is one of the biggest culprits, owing Rand Water R690m, while Ekurhuleni owes R440m, according to the entity. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Ramaphosa 'satisfied with progress' at Emfuleni municipality

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday said he was satisfied with the progress made with service delivery in the Emfuleni local municipality in Gauteng.
Politics
1 hour ago

LISTEN | Rand Water owed billions by municipalities

Rand Water says it is not responsible for water outages that have plagued Gauteng as the entity continues to pump water despite billions of rand ...
News
2 days ago

Dry taps, stinking toilets and morning showers: life in Lenasia South amid water crisis

Neighbouring informal settlements that have allegedly illegally connected to the city’s infrastructure have made the water supply worse, say residents
News
1 week ago

Levels at reservoirs improving, says Johannesburg Water

Water levels at critical reservoirs are improving and the system is recovering, says Johannesburg Water.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Good Lord! SA yacht made for Scottish nobleman is an international hit South Africa
  2. Taps run dry in Soshanguve after ‘challenge’ at Rand Water plant South Africa
  3. Hamas vows 'full force' after Israel steps up Gaza ground operations World
  4. Man, 22, to appear in Limpopo court for elderly woman’s rape South Africa
  5. Hawks swoop on activist Loyiso Nkohla’s ‘killer’ South Africa

Latest Videos

'Elizabedi' & RG Snyman randomly run into singing Springbok fans in Paris
Death toll expected to rise in Maine shooting as police hunt for 'person of ...